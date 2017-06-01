New library of HIV mutants could inform vaccine design

A foundation for better vaccine design

To get at the question of how broadly neutralizing antibodies affect HIV evolution, the scientists teamed up with Fred Hutch HIV researcher Dr. Julie Overbaugh in their most recent study. Using a strain of HIV directly isolated from an infected child, the researchers made another library with every possible Env mutation and infected T cells in the presence of the broadly neutralizing antibody PGT151.

The researchers then sequenced the mutant viral strains that were able to infect cells in a petri dish in the presence of this antibody to see which mutations allowed HIV to escape PGT151.

This is important, Bloom said, for researchers to better understand the evolutionary paths HIV could take to escape a broadly neutralizing antibody — and, ultimately, to understand how to head off those paths through smarter vaccine design.

Studies like this also yield, indirectly, an inferred map of where a given antibody binds to a given virus — and the method is simpler than 3-D crystallography, the gold standard in the field of understanding how two proteins interact. The mutations that allow HIV to slip through the antibody binding and infect cells in the lab are by their nature going to be in sites important for how the viral protein connects with the antibody.

All of this falls under the rubric of better understanding HIV’s biology to continue building a foundation for better vaccine design, Bloom said. We have many working vaccines against other viruses that researchers don’t fully understand, he said, but for really tricky viruses like HIV, “we’re going to need to be more rational about how we make vaccines.”

“If we can understand where the antibodies bind, we can engineer vaccines that elicit more of those types of antibodies,” Bloom said. “And when we find really good antibodies, we can understand what parts of the virus are sites of vulnerability.”

Laboratory versus nature

Bloom is quick to point out that although their research and this new method could teach researchers something about how HIV behaves in nature, the study is not designed to perfectly recapitulate how HIV naturally evolves in its human host.

“There’s always this trade-off in science,” Bloom said. Either you observe what’s happening in nature, where you can see what’s happening but you don’t know why, or you perform manipulations in the lab, as his team as done, where you can control the "why" but you can’t perfectly recreate the natural setting.

“The goal of our experiment is not to exactly mimic what’s happening in nature, it’s to start to deconstruct the different forces that are responsible for evolution in nature,” Bloom said.